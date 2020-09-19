Waterloo West posts 45 unanswered points in win over Jefferson
Published: Sep. 18, 2020
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo West Wahawks defeated the Jefferson J-Hawks 45-14 on Friday night to improve their record on the season to 3-1. Following the loss, Jefferson drops to 0-4 overall.
Waterloo West looks ahead to a match up with Dubuque Senior next week while the J-Hawks hope to rebound against Dubuque Hempstead on October 2nd.
