Updated football schedule released for Iowa Hawkeyes

Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.(Corey Thompson/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Big Ten Conference has released updated schedules of games for the upcoming, though delayed, football season.

The schedules include eight pre-determined games against conference opponents for each team. A ninth week of play, featuring a championship game between the top-finishing teams in each of the conference’s divisions and additional matchups between cross-divisional teams in order of the standings, will take place at the end of the season.

For the University of Iowa Hawkeyes, the schedule starts with a road game and ends at home:

  • October 24: At Purdue, West Lafayette, Indiana.
  • October 31: Northwestern, Iowa City, Iowa.
  • November 7: Michigan State, Iowa City, Iowa.
  • November 14: At Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota.
  • November 21: At Penn State, State College, Pennsylvania.
  • November 28: Nebraska, Iowa City, Iowa.
  • December 5: At Illinois, Champaign, Illinois.
  • December 12: Wisconsin, Iowa City, Iowa.
  • December 19: To be determined.

The conference announced it would be postponing fall sports on August 11 due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, along with the Pac-12 Conference. They decided to reinstate the season on September 16 after member schools agreed on rigorous testing and medical procedures.

