Updated football schedule released for Iowa Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Big Ten Conference has released updated schedules of games for the upcoming, though delayed, football season.
The schedules include eight pre-determined games against conference opponents for each team. A ninth week of play, featuring a championship game between the top-finishing teams in each of the conference’s divisions and additional matchups between cross-divisional teams in order of the standings, will take place at the end of the season.
For the University of Iowa Hawkeyes, the schedule starts with a road game and ends at home:
- October 24: At Purdue, West Lafayette, Indiana.
- October 31: Northwestern, Iowa City, Iowa.
- November 7: Michigan State, Iowa City, Iowa.
- November 14: At Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota.
- November 21: At Penn State, State College, Pennsylvania.
- November 28: Nebraska, Iowa City, Iowa.
- December 5: At Illinois, Champaign, Illinois.
- December 12: Wisconsin, Iowa City, Iowa.
- December 19: To be determined.
The conference announced it would be postponing fall sports on August 11 due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, along with the Pac-12 Conference. They decided to reinstate the season on September 16 after member schools agreed on rigorous testing and medical procedures.
