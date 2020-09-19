Updated football schedule released for Iowa Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Big Ten Conference has released updated schedules of games for the upcoming, though delayed, football season.

The schedules include eight pre-determined games against conference opponents for each team. A ninth week of play, featuring a championship game between the top-finishing teams in each of the conference’s divisions and additional matchups between cross-divisional teams in order of the standings, will take place at the end of the season.

For the University of Iowa Hawkeyes, the schedule starts with a road game and ends at home:

October 24: At Purdue, West Lafayette, Indiana.

October 31: Northwestern, Iowa City, Iowa.

November 7: Michigan State, Iowa City, Iowa.

November 14: At Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

November 21: At Penn State, State College, Pennsylvania.

November 28: Nebraska, Iowa City, Iowa.

December 5: At Illinois, Champaign, Illinois.

December 12: Wisconsin, Iowa City, Iowa.

December 19: To be determined.

The conference announced it would be postponing fall sports on August 11 due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, along with the Pac-12 Conference. They decided to reinstate the season on September 16 after member schools agreed on rigorous testing and medical procedures.

The Big Ten Conference announced today the schedule for the 2020 football season, including an eight-game Conference-only schedule starting the weekend of October 24 plus a ninth game for all 14 teams during a newly created Big Ten Champions Week the weekend of December 19. pic.twitter.com/jaDXMhh2C8 — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) September 19, 2020

