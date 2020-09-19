Two businesses impacted by COVID 19 partner-up

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two businesses in Cedar Rapids said they struggled with COVID 19 and were now teaming up for the winter.

Brewhemia in the NewBo area said they started to see a decline in business during last week’s rainy weather and not being able to use its outdoor seating. They said this was a look at what businesses might look like during the winter and asked to partner with the Olympic South Side Theater.

The Theater opened just before COVID 19 hit. The venue was to hold larger social events like concerts and weddings, but because of social distancing and gathering advice, hasn’t had much luck. The theater will act as an internet café for anyone who wants to use the space for small gatherings for free. It was encouraged that people buy something from Brewhemia or NewBo.

The partnership would allow Brewhemia a place for customers to social distance and for more people to learn about the Olympic South Side Theater.

“It was a great opportunity because we have nothing going on in the mornings and afternoons,” said Anna Hobart. “This would bring in more people to our space.”

Hobart said this would also give people who were still struggling with internet access after the derecho a place to hold small meetings.

