Try something different for Family Meals Month

Jerk chicken with sweet potatoes.
Jerk chicken with sweet potatoes.
By Whitney Hemmer, Fareway Dietitian
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - September is Family Meals Month.

Why devote an entire month to promoting eating meals together as a family? Regular family meals have been linked to positive outcomes we all want for our children: higher grades and self-esteem, healthier eating habits, and less risky behavior. Children and adolescents who share family meals three or more times per week are more likely to be in a normal weight range and have healthier dietary and eating habits than those who share fewer than three meals together. Additionally, children who grow up sharing family meals are more likely to exhibit sharing, respect, and fairness.

Another side benefit? Adults and children who eat at home regularly tend to eat more fruits and vegetables.

Sheet Pan Jerk Chicken with Sweet Potatoes

Makes 4 servings. Total prep time: 50 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1 sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1 Tbsp. oil
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 lemon, juiced
  • 1 Tbsp. sugar
  • 1 Tbsp. paprika
  • ½ tsp. garlic powder
  • ½ tsp. red pepper flakes
  • ¼ tsp. thyme
  • ¼ tsp. allspice
  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Directions

Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss potatoes with oil, salt, and pepper. Place on a large sheet pan and roast for 15 minutes. While potatoes cook, combine lemon juice, sugar, paprika, salt, pepper, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, thyme, allspice, and chicken. Add chicken to the sheet pan and roast for an additional 20 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F and the potatoes are fork-tender.

Nutrition information per serving: 335 calories; 6.1 g fat; 0.6 g saturated fat; 120 mg cholesterol; 533.6 mg sodium; 26.2 g carbohydrate; 3.8 g fiber; 3.9 g sugar; 45 g protein.

Email Whitney for more information or with questions here.

