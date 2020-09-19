Reynolds orders flags to half staff in honor of Justice Ginsburg

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s governor has issued a proclamation to honor the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to her office.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued the order saying that all state flags should be flown at half-staff on Saturday, September 19, until the time of Ginsburg’s interment. The long-serving U.S. Supreme Court justice died on Friday at age 87 after battling pancreatic cancer.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dedicated her life to passionately serving her country through the law,” Reynolds said, in a statement. “From caring for her family while working her way through law school to reaching the highest court in our land, she blazed a trail that inspires others to answer the call to serve. Her life of service deserves the utmost respect and admiration. My thoughts go out to her family and all who have been touched by the legacy she leaves behind.”

President Donald Trump had previously issued a similar order to fly United States flags at half-staff for the same period of time to honor Ginsburg.

