Advertisement

Minneapolis to name stretch of street for George Floyd

By the Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A stretch of a Minneapolis street that includes the place where George Floyd was killed will soon be named in his honor.

Although the street will still be called Chicago Avenue, the city will refer to the blocks between 37th and 39th streets as George Perry Floyd Jr. Place. The Star Tribune reports that the City Council approved the naming on Friday and that Mayor Jacob Frey’s office says he will likely sign off on it.

Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after a white officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck even as Floyd pleaded for air.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

AP source: Envelope addressed to White House contained ricin

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal officials intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison ricin, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Saturday.

National

Mich. official: Toilet display mocking mail-in voting is a crime

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By the Associated Press
A Michigan resident’s apparent joke showing disdain for voting by mail is no laughing matter for one local elections official.

National

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.

National

Tropical Storm Beta spurs hurricane worries for Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Beta is forecast to become a hurricane on Sunday.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump to Senate: Vote ‘without delay’ on his high court pick

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday cast an immediate spotlight on the vacancy on the high court, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowing to bring President Donald Trump’s nominee to a vote with just over six weeks before the election.

Iowa

Investigation underway after officer shoots person in West Des Moines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCCI
Officials are investigating an apparent officer-involved shooting in central Iowa on Friday night.

National

Police: 2 dead, 14 wounded at party in Rochester, New York

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in Rochester, New York, say a mass shooting has resulted in fatalities.

National

Rochester mayor speaks at mass shooting scene

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Police say two people were killed in a shooting in Rochester, New York early Saturday morning.

National

Homes destroyed after winds push California fire into desert

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The El Dorado Fire has burned more than 33 square miles and was 65% contained, with 10 buildings destroyed and six damaged.

National

Ginsburg to be remembered with statue in her native Brooklyn

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cuomo, a Democrat, said that he’ll appoint a commission to choose an artist and oversee the selection of a location for the statue.