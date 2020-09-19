Mich. official: Toilet display mocking mail-in voting is a crime

MASON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan resident’s apparent joke showing disdain for voting by mail is no laughing matter for one local elections official.

The resident put a toilet on their lawn with a sign that says, “Place mail in ballots here.” Barb Byrum, the Democratic clerk of Ingham County, filed a complaint with police over the display, saying it could mislead people who aren’t familiar with how mail-in voting works. She said that taking illegal possession of an absentee ballot, whether voted or unvoted, in Michigan is a felony under state law.

Byrum did not say who lives at the home and the Lansing State Journal reports that no one answered when a reporter knocked on the door Friday. According to television station WILX, she said that the person who is registered to vote at the house has voted absentee in the last three elections.

In addition to the toilet display, the person has a lawn sign calling for the recall of Michigan’s Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer.

