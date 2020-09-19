Advertisement

MercyOne Dubuque goes back to restricting visits

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque County saw a record high of 113 new COVID-19 cases Friday. The previous record was 72 in early July.

That increase led MercyOne Dubuque to go move back into Phase 1 of its reopening process, which means no visitors will be allowed inside the hospital except for some specific circumstances.

Those exceptions include hospitalized children, maternity unit, and end-of-life care. They are also making case-by-case exceptions for some extensive life-saving surgeries.

Staff at MercyOne made the decision as the infection rate in the community has gotten over a hundred people per hundred-thousand residents.

Robert Wethal, vice-president of patient care services, said it was not a pleasant decision to make.

“This really is not taken lightly by any of us,” he said. “The last thing we want to do is restrict anybody from the patients and their families; families are so vital to patients healing and having the right environment to get better.”

Wethal said they are coming up with alternatives for those who cannot visit loved ones now.

One of those includes having iPads for almost all patients to be able to do video calls with family. Physicians and nurses will also use that technology to talk to the patient’s family.

He said they do hope, however, to lift these restrictions as soon as possible.

“I am hoping that the incident rate kind of comes down here soon and we can open it back up to those restrictions so there is still one visitor per patient,” he commented. “I kind of feel like this is what it is going to be going through the fall and winter, just in restriction, out of restriction, in restriction as we monitor very closely.”

Mercy had previously moved to Phase 2, which allowed one visitor per patient per day inside the hospital.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Public health officials focusing on education as bars reopen for the second time

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Bars, wineries and breweries in four counties were allowed to reopen for the second time starting Wednesday.

Local

Two businesses impacted by COVID 19 partner-up

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Two businesses impacted by COVID 19 partner-up

News

Businesses team up after COVID

Updated: 1 hour ago
Two businesses impacted by COVID 19 team up

News

Bars, wineries and breweries in four counties allowed to reopen after second shutdown

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

National

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.

Iowa

Senator Ernst campaign facing criticism after fundraising email highlighting Supreme Court vacancy sent out shortly after Justice Ginsburg’s death announced

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hepker
With 45 days until Election Day, the vacancy on the United States Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is already becoming a key campaign issue just hours after her death was announced.

Iowa

Iowa’s elected officials react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hepker
Iowa’s elected officials are reacting to the news that United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died.

I9 Investigations

Fact Check: Democrat attack ad goes after Hinson for plagiarizing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s new ad, "Betrayed Our Trust", goes through our i9 Fact Checker.

Local

Cedar Rapids changing how it tracks debris cleanup

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Cedar Rapids changing how it tracks debris cleanup

News

MercyOne Dubuque goes back to Phase 1 of reopening process

Updated: 5 hours ago
MercyOne Dubuque staff decided to restrict visits again as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Dubuque County.