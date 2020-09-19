Iowa’s elected officials react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dedicated her life to ensuring our country’s fundamental rights of liberty and justice are guaranteed to all — women and men. We’re heartbroken at her passing, but committed to carrying on her legacy.
Justice Ginsburg fought tirelessly for gr8er justice, equality &opportunity for all ppl. She was a trailblazer in so many ways &for so many ppl Her sharp legal mind, tenacity &resilience leaves a remarkable imprint on our nation Barbara + I join our nation in mourning her passing
With 45 days until Election Day, the vacancy on the United States Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is already becoming a key campaign issue just hours after her death was announced.