Advertisement

Investigation underway after officer shoots person in West Des Moines

West Des Moines Police officers investigate after an apparent officer-involved shooting on Friday, September 18, 2020.
West Des Moines Police officers investigate after an apparent officer-involved shooting on Friday, September 18, 2020.(KCCI)
By KCCI
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are investigating an apparent officer-involved shooting in central Iowa on Friday night.

According to television station KCCI, West Des Moines Police said that an officer shot a person at a residence in the 4300 block of Woodland Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. The agency was assisting the Clive Police Department with an investigation.

The person was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There was no word on their condition as of Saturday afternoon, nor has the identity of the person been released.

Neither the identity of the officer nor the department they worked for has been released. West Des Moines Police have turned the investigation into the matter over to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Read the original story on KCCI's website

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Reynolds orders flags to half staff in honor of Justice Ginsburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Iowa’s governor has issued a proclamation to honor the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to her office.

News

901 additional COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in Iowa Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 901 more COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

National

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.

Iowa

MercyOne Dubuque goes back to restricting visits

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Dubuque County, MercyOne Dubuque staff have decided to go back to restricting visits to patients.

Latest News

News

Public health officials focusing on education as bars reopen for the second time

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Bars, wineries and breweries in four counties were allowed to reopen for the second time starting Wednesday.

Local

Two businesses impacted by COVID 19 partner-up

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Two businesses impacted by COVID 19 partner-up

News

Businesses team up after COVID

Updated: 15 hours ago
Two businesses impacted by COVID 19 team up

News

Bars, wineries and breweries in four counties allowed to reopen after second shutdown

Updated: 15 hours ago

Iowa

Senator Ernst campaign facing criticism after fundraising email highlighting Supreme Court vacancy sent out shortly after Justice Ginsburg’s death announced

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hepker
With 45 days until Election Day, the vacancy on the United States Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is already becoming a key campaign issue just hours after her death was announced.

Iowa

Iowa’s elected officials react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hepker
Iowa’s elected officials are reacting to the news that United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died.