Investigation underway after officer shoots person in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are investigating an apparent officer-involved shooting in central Iowa on Friday night.

According to television station KCCI, West Des Moines Police said that an officer shot a person at a residence in the 4300 block of Woodland Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. The agency was assisting the Clive Police Department with an investigation.

The person was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There was no word on their condition as of Saturday afternoon, nor has the identity of the person been released.

Neither the identity of the officer nor the department they worked for has been released. West Des Moines Police have turned the investigation into the matter over to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.