Greenfield maintains lead over Ernst in new Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll

Theresa Greenfield, left, the Democratic challenger in the November 3, 2020, election for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Joni Ernst, right, a Republican.
Theresa Greenfield, left, the Democratic challenger in the November 3, 2020, election for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Joni Ernst, right, a Republican.(Courtesy Photos)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new set of polling data released in a tightly-contested U.S. Senate race in Iowa shows the Democratic challenger leading the Republican incumbent in a race that could prove pivotal to control of the chamber in November.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, released by the Register on Saturday night, shows Democratic candidate Theresa Greenfield leading Republican Sen. Joni Ernst by 45% to 42% among likely voters. Greenfield had a similar 3% lead in the same poll in June. 3% said they would choose somebody else, 2% would not vote for any of the candidates, and 7% were not sure how they would vote.

A total of 75% of the likely voter respondents said their mind is made up at this stage in the campaign while 14% told the pollster that they could still change their mind.

The poll showed that 56% of likely voters believe that Ernst has not done enough “when it comes to getting things done in Congress that benefit Iowans.” 33% said that she has done enough.

34% of likely voter respondents said that Greenfield’s views are too liberal, while 42% said her views were “about right.” 6% said she was not liberal enough, with 18% unsure.

The poll, conducted by Selzer & Co. on behalf of the Des Moines Register and Mediacom between September 14 through September 17, included 803 total adults, with 658 likely voters. The margin of error for the likely voter responses is +/- 3.8%.

