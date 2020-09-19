Advertisement

Fact Check: Democrat attack ad goes after Hinson for plagiarizing

By Ethan Stein
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s new ad, "Betrayed Our Trust, has a new attack ad in Iowa’s First Congressional Race where First-term Democrat Abby Finkenauer is facing Republican State Representative Ashley Hinson.

Source: “Betrayed Our Trust” television ad from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Claim #1 – “Ashley Hinson was caught plagiarizing word for word from the Des Moines Register, the New York Times and even her opponent’s own policy positions.”

The New York Times caught Hinson, who is a former KCRG-TV9 News anchor, plagiarizing passages in Op-Ed’s published in her name. The copied passages came from articles in the New York Times, Des Moines Register, CNBC and the Hill. The Times also found near-identical language on her policy positions regarding Veterans Issues as her opponent Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer.

The Op-Eds are no longer available for viewing on her website and the New York Times reported they were taken off her website once the paper notified the campaign.

Here’s one example given in the article….

The Times wrote: “Chinese pharmaceutical companies have supplied more than 90 percent of U.S. antibiotics, vitamin C, ibuprofen and hydrocortisone, as well as 70 percent of acetaminophen and 40 to 45 percent of heparin in recent years, according to Yanzhong Huang, a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations.”

Ms. Hinson wrote: “Chinese pharmaceutical companies have supplied more than 90 percent of U.S. antibiotics, vitamin C, ibuprofen and hydrocortisone, as well as 70 percent of acetaminophen and 40 to 45 percent of heparin in recent years.”

According to ProPublica’s Politwoops tool, which keeps track of deleted tweets from politicians, Hinson deleted over 30 different tweets on the day the article from the New York Times came out, some of them linking to those Op-Ed’s.

Hinson, who apologized for the plagiarism, pointed the blame at an employee for a consulting firm she said helped research and write those Op-Eds for her. She said she cut ties with that company and took responsibility for not performing her due diligence on the articles.

The fact that Hinson apologized makes this claim a straightforward ‘A’.

Claim #2 – “And Hinson took thousands from the nursing home industry. When the coronavirus struck, Hinson voted to protect them with special legal immunity.”

The ad shows Matthew Hinch’s name donating to Ashley Hinson’s campaign for congress multiple times. According to state records, Hinch is a registered lobbyist for around 30 different groups including the Des Moines International Airport, the Sac And Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa, State Farm Insurance and the State Fair.

He is also registered for the Iowa Health Care Association, the Iowa Academy of Family Physicians, Unity Point and the Iowa Dental Association.

An I9 review of FEC and state donations found Hinch alone only made a handful of donations totaling less than $2,000. Donations from other people and groups associated with the health industry easily push donations to Hinson into the thousands. It’s worth noting, Finkenauer’s campaign has also taken thousands in donations from health care lobbyists and groups, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

The ad then ties in Hinson’s vote in support of SF 2338 in June, which made it harder to sue nursing homes over COVID-19 hospitalizations or deaths. It gave the same protections to other businesses, including meatpacking plants.

However, many of the donations cited in the ad came in before COVID-19 was even a thing, so there is no indication Hinson’s vote was because of those donations. The fact Finkenauer has received donations from the medical community, too, undermines that inference. While factually accurate, that inference is why this claim gets a B.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Ashley Hinson was a previous TV9 employee and anchor. KCRG TV I9 Investigative Reporter Ethan Stein never worked with Rep. Hinson. KCRG does not endorse political candidates even if a candidate uses KCRG images or videos in political ads.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.

Iowa

Supreme Court vacancy becomes hot button campaign issue in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race just hours after Justice Ginsburg’s death announced

Updated: 27 minutes ago
With 45 days until Election Day, the vacancy on the United States Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is already becoming a key campaign issue just hours after her death was announced.

Iowa

Iowa’s elected officials react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hepker
Iowa’s elected officials are reacting to the news that United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died.

Local

Cedar Rapids changing how it tracks debris cleanup

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Cedar Rapids changing how it tracks debris cleanup

Latest News

News

MercyOne Dubuque goes back to Phase 1 of reopening process

Updated: 2 hours ago
MercyOne Dubuque staff decided to restrict visits again as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Dubuque County.

Local

Fundraiser being held to replace trees destroyed in derecho

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A non-profit group in Cedar Rapids is working to replace some of the tree canopy lost in the August 10th derecho.

Local

Suspects arrested in fatal shooting incident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
An ongoing investigation by the Cedar Rapids Police Department into the murder of Malik Sheets that occurred on Thursday, June 18 has resulted in the arrest of two suspects.

Local

Disaster Recovery Center in Cedar Rapids to close

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Linn County will close on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. However, Help is still available for derecho survivors.

News

Some parents in Iowa City find a unique way to get their kids in the classroom

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Some parents in Iowa City find a unique way to get their kids in the classroom

Local

Victims identified in Iowa City suspicious death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The victims of a suspicious death investigation that began on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, have been identified.