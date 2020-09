URBANA, Iowa (KCRG) - The CPU Stormin' Pointers got their first win of the season on Friday night after defeating the Union Knights 40-14. With the win, CPU improves to 1-3 while the Knights drop to 0-4.

CPU looks ahead to a match up with South Tama while Union hopes to rebound against Mount Vernon.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.