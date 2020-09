CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Beckman Catholic Blazers defeated the Cascade Cougars 28-19 on Friday night to improve their record on the season to 2-1. Following the loss, the Cougars drop to 2-2.

Cascade looks ahead to a match up with Wilton while the Blazers will face off with Durant next week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.