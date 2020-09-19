Advertisement

AP source: Envelope addressed to White House contained ricin

An American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Federal officials have intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison ricin. That's according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
An American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Federal officials have intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison ricin. That's according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison ricin, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The letter was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump, the official said. A preliminary investigation indicated it tested positive for ricin, a poison found naturally in castor beans, the official said.

The official was not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Federal investigators were working to determine where the enveloped originated and who mailed it. The FBI, the Secret Service and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service were leading the investigation.

In a statement, the FBI said agents were working to investigate “a suspicious letter received at a U.S. government mail facility” and that there is “no known threat to public safety.”

A Navy veteran was arrested in 2018 and confessed to sending envelopes to Trump and members of his administration that contained the substance from which ricin is derived.

Authorities said the man, William Clyde Allen III, sent the envelopes with ground castor beans to the president, FBI Director Christopher Wray, along with then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, then-CIA Director Gina Haspel, Adm. John Richardson, who at the time was the Navy’s top officer, and then-Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson. The letters were intercepted, and no one was hurt.

In 2014, a Mississippi man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after sending letters dusted with ricin to President Barack Obama and other officials.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Mich. official: Toilet display mocking mail-in voting is a crime

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By the Associated Press
A Michigan resident’s apparent joke showing disdain for voting by mail is no laughing matter for one local elections official.

National

Minneapolis to name stretch of street for George Floyd

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By the Associated Press
A stretch of a Minneapolis street that includes the place where George Floyd was killed will soon be named in his honor.

National

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.

National

Tropical Storm Beta spurs hurricane worries for Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Beta is forecast to become a hurricane on Sunday.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump to Senate: Vote ‘without delay’ on his high court pick

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday cast an immediate spotlight on the vacancy on the high court, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowing to bring President Donald Trump’s nominee to a vote with just over six weeks before the election.

Iowa

Investigation underway after officer shoots person in West Des Moines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCCI
Officials are investigating an apparent officer-involved shooting in central Iowa on Friday night.

National

Police: 2 dead, 14 wounded at party in Rochester, New York

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in Rochester, New York, say a mass shooting has resulted in fatalities.

National

Rochester mayor speaks at mass shooting scene

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Police say two people were killed in a shooting in Rochester, New York early Saturday morning.

National

Homes destroyed after winds push California fire into desert

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The El Dorado Fire has burned more than 33 square miles and was 65% contained, with 10 buildings destroyed and six damaged.

National

Ginsburg to be remembered with statue in her native Brooklyn

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cuomo, a Democrat, said that he’ll appoint a commission to choose an artist and oversee the selection of a location for the statue.