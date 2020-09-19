Advertisement

901 additional COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in Iowa Saturday

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 901 more COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on September 19, the state’s data is showing a total of 79,128 COVID-19 cases and 1,264 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 6,121 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 732,186 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 57,228 patients hospitalized with the virus.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.

Iowa

MercyOne Dubuque goes back to restricting visits

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Dubuque County, MercyOne Dubuque staff have decided to go back to restricting visits to patients.

News

Public health officials focusing on education as bars reopen for the second time

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Bars, wineries and breweries in four counties were allowed to reopen for the second time starting Wednesday.

Local

Two businesses impacted by COVID 19 partner-up

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Two businesses impacted by COVID 19 partner-up

Latest News

News

Businesses team up after COVID

Updated: 12 hours ago
Two businesses impacted by COVID 19 team up

News

Bars, wineries and breweries in four counties allowed to reopen after second shutdown

Updated: 12 hours ago

Iowa

Senator Ernst campaign facing criticism after fundraising email highlighting Supreme Court vacancy sent out shortly after Justice Ginsburg’s death announced

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hepker
With 45 days until Election Day, the vacancy on the United States Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is already becoming a key campaign issue just hours after her death was announced.

Iowa

Iowa’s elected officials react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hepker
Iowa’s elected officials are reacting to the news that United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died.

I9 Investigations

Fact Check: Democrat attack ad goes after Hinson for plagiarizing

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s new ad, "Betrayed Our Trust", goes through our i9 Fact Checker.

Local

Cedar Rapids changing how it tracks debris cleanup

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Cedar Rapids changing how it tracks debris cleanup