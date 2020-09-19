901 additional COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in Iowa Saturday
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 901 more COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.
As of 10:30 a.m. on September 19, the state’s data is showing a total of 79,128 COVID-19 cases and 1,264 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,121 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 732,186 since the pandemic began.
There are currently a total of 57,228 patients hospitalized with the virus.
