Victims identified in Iowa City suspicious death

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The victims of a suspicious death investigation that began on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, have been identified as Latoya Patrice Smith, 45, of Iowa City and Floyd Lowell Rush, 49, of Iowa City.

Police believe this is an isolated event and remains under active investigation. No further information will be released at this time.

On Tuesday, September 15, police received a report of an unconscious female at a residence in the 100 block of Aniston Street in Iowa City shortly after 8:30 p.m. View the original story here.

