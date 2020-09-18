Advertisement

Unemployment rate in Iowa declines to 6.0 percent last month

Sep. 18, 2020
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development is reporting Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined in August to 6.0 percent.

That’s compared to the state’s jobless rate of 2.8 percent a year ago.

There were 96,500 unemployed Iowans last month, a decline from July when there were 110,300.

“Thankfully, Iowa’s unemployment rate has continued to decline since our peak month in April, 2020, when we saw initial claims of 157,324,” Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development said. “The sustained decline shows the resilience of Iowa’s economy as we navigate the impact of the pandemic.”

Townsend said there are currently more than 60,000 jobs posted at https://www.iowaworks.gov.

Iowa Workforce Development also reported a decline in initial unemployment insurance claims in August.

