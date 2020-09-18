Two people fail to appear in court for August 8 incident at Bever Park

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been arrested after failing to appear in court following the August 8 incident in which 20 people gathered at Bever Park.

Officials said the group willingly gathered at the park despite Gov. Reynolds' disaster proclamation prohibiting social gatherings of more than 10 people.

An investigation determined the gathering happened because of a social media announcement that Timiana Taylor and Dapree Lloyd were going to fight each other.

A group of people, including Tiara Beets, watched the fight until an unidentified person opened fire wounding Beets in the lower back. She was taken to a local hospital, treated and released.

Both Beets and Lloyd were scheduled to make court appearances in September, but both failed to appear. Warrants have been issued for their arrest. Both face charges of department of public health violations. Lloyd also faces a charge of disorderly conduct.

Timiana Taylor did appear in court and pleaded guilty to charges of department of public health violation and disorderly conduct.

