Advertisement

Two people fail to appear in court for August 8 incident at Bever Park

Handcuffs on desk
Handcuffs on desk(Source: WALB)
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been arrested after failing to appear in court following the August 8 incident in which 20 people gathered at Bever Park.

Officials said the group willingly gathered at the park despite Gov. Reynolds' disaster proclamation prohibiting social gatherings of more than 10 people.

An investigation determined the gathering happened because of a social media announcement that Timiana Taylor and Dapree Lloyd were going to fight each other.

A group of people, including Tiara Beets, watched the fight until an unidentified person opened fire wounding Beets in the lower back. She was taken to a local hospital, treated and released.

Both Beets and Lloyd were scheduled to make court appearances in September, but both failed to appear. Warrants have been issued for their arrest. Both face charges of department of public health violations. Lloyd also faces a charge of disorderly conduct.

Timiana Taylor did appear in court and pleaded guilty to charges of department of public health violation and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Cedar Rapids woman faces traffic charges after overturning her van on Williams Boulevard

Updated: 10 minutes ago
A Cedar Rapids woman faces traffic charges after officials said she overturned her van in the intersection of Dean Road and Williams Boulevard Thursday night.

Iowa

Iowa City teacher on leave for ‘pretend you are a slave’ assignment

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A high school teacher in Iowa has been placed on leave for assigning students to “pretend you are a black slave.”

Iowa

American Airlines to temporarily suspend service to Dubuque Regional Airport

Updated: 33 minutes ago
American Airlines is temporarily suspending service to Dubuque, among other cities, starting October 7.

Iowa

1,259 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths reported in Iowa Friday

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 1,259 more COVID-19 cases and 10 more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Cedar Rapids police arrest man after brief pursuit Thursday night

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Police arrested a man after he led them on a brief pursuit on Thursday night.

Latest News

Iowa

Unemployment rate in Iowa declines to 6.0 percent last month

Updated: 2 hours ago
Iowa Workforce Development is reporting Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined in August to 6.0 percent.

News

Childcare agency adjusting program to assist families online learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
Online learning in the Iowa City community school district will continue at least through the beginning of October. To better help families navigate through this time, a childcare agency in Iowa City has transformed their program.

News

Childcare agency adjusting program to provide online learning assistance for families

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
Online learning in the Iowa City community school district will continue at least through the beginning of October. To better help families navigate through this time, a childcare agency in Iowa City has transformed their program.

Iowa

Investigation into Makeda Scott drowning at Lake MacBride finds death accidental

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials released the final findings in the investigation into the June 7 drowning death of Makeda Scott at Lake MacBride, saying they agree with autopsy findings.

Iowa

Investigation continues into discovery of burned body in rural Jasper County

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials in Jasper County continue to investigate following the September 16 discovery of a burned body.