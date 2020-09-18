Advertisement

State Hygenic Lab, IDPH doesn’t have the testing capacity for new federal guidelines

By Ethan Stein
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A federal agency is directing the state of Iowa to test staff members in long term facilities routinely, but a letter from the Iowa Department of Health and the State Hygenic Lab said it can’t provide the testing services needed to comply with the new guidance.

The letter from IDPH and the State Hygenic Labs said the new guidance from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHSS) directs long term care facilities to routinely test staff, including consultants, contractors and volunteers.

Pat Garrett, who is a spokesperson with the Governor’s office, said those new guidelines would generate more than 130,00 tests per week in addition to the other testing already underway.

The State Hygenic Lab has the ability to process around 5,000 test currently. Even though it is increasing their capacity to around 7,00 tests, it’s still significantly short of the capacity needed for the new guidelines.

Garrett said DHSS is supplying the state with more rapid tests supplies and equipment to long-term care facilities in Iowa.

The state of Iowa has and will continue to be a leader of testing at our long-term care facilities. IDPH and SHL continue to test in facilities when staff or residents become symptomatic, and when positive cases are identified.

New federal guidelines requiring routine testing of staff could generate more than 130,000 tests per week in addition to the significant testing that’s already underway. The increase will exceed SHL’s capacity and is why the state will need to rely on incoming federal support. As the letter noted, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services intends to supply rapid point-of-care (POC) diagnostic testing supplies and equipment to long-term care facilities in Iowa.

