RoughRiders suspend play for 2020-21 season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The RoughRiders announced today that they will suspend play for USHL 2020-21 season due to the substantial damage at the ImOn Ice Arena during the August derecho.

We are heartbroken.

The difficult decision was reached yesterday that the team will not be able to participate in the upcoming hockey season due to the substantial damage incurred at the ImOn Ice Arena. Read more: https://t.co/OTJ38nRqCO pic.twitter.com/G0jHFlSvIU — Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (@RidertownUSA) September 18, 2020

“The property damage in the Cedar Rapids area is widespread. Our community will rebuild and recover from the storm”, said Mark Carlson, President, General Manager and Head Coach of the RoughRiders.

The RoughRiders organization says they appreciate all the support and loyalty from everyone both on and off the ice.

“We are disappointed but we will rebuild and be ready for the 2021/22 season. We will be reaching out to all the season ticket holders and sponsors in the upcoming weeks," the RoughRiders said in a statement on their website.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.