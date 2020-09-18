Advertisement

Pandemic prompts Salvation Army to kick off Christmas campaign in September

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Salvation Army is kicking off its annual Christmas campaign earlier than usual this year.

For the Dubuque Salvation Army, that kick-off meant a Call to Prayer Facebook Live event on Thursday.

Even though they are starting Christmas early, Captain Matthew Phelps said it will still be a while until the kettles and bells come out.

Captain Phelps said they are starting the Rescue Christmas campaign early to draw people into helping out.

He said, because of the pandemic, people will probably not be out as much to donate. Also, they are predicting they will struggle with getting volunteers for bell-ringing.

“The need is probably greater than we have experienced during our modern time,” he mentioned. “So we have this huge increase of need and we have less opportunity to fundraise.”

Thursday’s Call to Prayer kickoff event circled around God and the hope for a better and brighter future.

“We found it very important to talk to people about the hope that we have in God,” he said. “The hope that we have that He is still present, He is active, He is still with us and we want to bring that message of hope to people that, even in the most glooming of times, difficult of times there is hope, so we thought what better way to kick off Rescue Christmas than with a prayer service around the theme of hope.”

