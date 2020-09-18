Officials in Cedar Rapids looking for work release escapee

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Cedar Rapids are looking for a man they say failed to report back to the Larry A Nelson Residential Center as required Thursday night.

53-year-old James William George Jr., who was convicted of Robbery 2nd Degree and other crimes in Linn County, was admitted to the work release facility on March 26.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to contact local police.

