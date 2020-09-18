No limitations for Washington’s one-armed quarterback

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - “I was born with Amniotic band syndrome which happens in the womb." said Trashaun Willis. “In my mom stomach I guess. Basically just done at the growth I never really grew my left arm”

But playing with just one arm doesn’t stop Willis from playing the hardest position on the field, quarterback.

“I was born with it so it’s the only thing I’ve really ever known.” Willis said.

“He does have a disability but never makes excuses and that permeates to the rest of his teammates.” said Washington head coach James Harris.

“He is having a tremendous year. He’s running the ball really well.” Harris said. “As a linebacker he’s been a three-year starter for us. Three consecutive years he’s had a pick six.”

Despite his incredible athleticism Trashaun understands that playing quarterback comes with a certain responsibility.

“Being a better leader and offense really helps my leader ship skills.” Willis said.

Willis would like to play college football next year and he doesn’t care what position.

“I’ve got my mind open. I’ll go offense or defense which ever. I just wanna play.” Willis said.

“I think the sky is the limit for Trashaun Willis." Harris said. “He doesn’t make excuses and he’s not worried about what he can’t do. He is worried about what he can do.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.