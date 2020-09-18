Marion police officers honored for saving girl’s life

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids girl will have the chance to dance again, after a tree fell on her during derecho clean-up. Hattie Gansemer, 9, was helping her family with tree debris, when a stump trapped her underneath. It took several neighbors and Marion police and firefighters to get her out and resuscitate her. Her parents didn’t know how long she’d been without oxygen.

“They kind of prepared us for the worst. We spent every second we could with her,” Amanda Gansemer, Hattie’s mother, said.

Two days after the accident, Hattie started to improve. And 24 days later, she came home. She is in a wheelchair for now as she works toward walking and dancing again.

Hattie wouldn’t have had that chance without the first responders who helped save her life. At Thursday’s Marion City Council meeting, four officers who were there that day received the Life Saving Award.

“To go from that to where she is today, the whole thing is incredible. And one of the reasons I was looking forward to coming here tonight was because this is the first time I’ve seen her since that day other than pictures. It’s a happy ending to the whole event,” Sgt. Jason Schamberger of the Marion Police Department said.

Along with Sgt. Schamberger, the officers recognized Thursday night are Sergeant Rich Holland, Officer Raquel Wilson and Investigator Nikki Hotz.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.