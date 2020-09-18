Advertisement

Logan’s Law inspires nearly 3,000 organ donor signups

Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Logan’s law helped to add nearly 3 thousand names to Iowa’s organ donor registry in its first year.

The Iowa Donor Network said 2,900 people registered their organs, eyes and tissues when getting a hunting or fishing license.

The law is named after 15-year-old Logan Luft who died in 2017.

He saved many lives by becoming an organ and tissue donor.

A single organ donor can save up to eight lives and a single tissue donor can enhance 50 to 300 lives.

For more information go to iowadonornetwork.org.

