Iowa City Schools to move to hybrid learning

Students are set to start classes online in the Iowa City Community School District.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Citing dropping COVID-19 positivity rates in Johnson county, The Iowa City School District has announced they will transition into a hybrid learning model beginning Monday, September 28, 2020.

The District says they are regularly monitoring the daily COVID-19 positivity rates in Johnson County and that the rates have continued to drop over the last several days.

This transition only applies to students who opted for standard enrollment during registration and does not apply to students who have enrolled in the ICCSD PK-12 Online Learning Program. 

Families who opted for standard enrollment received notification on ‘A’ group and ‘B’ group designations several weeks ago. The district will follow the hybrid calendar, beginning with the ‘A’ group on-site Monday (9/28) and Tuesday (9/29) and the ‘B’ group on-site Wednesday (9/30), Thursday (10/1), and Friday (10/2). The schedule will then rotate each week as detailed in the calendar. 

The District has been granted permission to begin in-person co-curricular and athletic activities starting Saturday, September 26, 2020, including practices and previously scheduled competitions. In addition, limited spectators will be allowed at events and will follow the event attendance guidelines published in August.

The Transportation Department is finalizing the bus schedules for students returning to the hybrid model. Information specific to the route will be provided no later than Monday, September 21, 2020, via a letter in student’s PowerSchool accounts.

The District will provide meals for students enrolled in both the hybrid learning model and the ICCSD PK-12 Online Learning Program. All meals, regardless of model, will be free to all students through December 2020.

