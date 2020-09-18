Advertisement

Investigation into Makeda Scott drowning at Lake MacBride finds death accidental

Lake MacBride in Johnson County on Sep. 12, 2018.
Lake MacBride in Johnson County on Sep. 12, 2018.(Corey Thompson/KCRG)
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials released the final findings in the investigation into the June 7 drowning death of Makeda Scott at Lake MacBride, saying they agree with autopsy findings.

The autopsy determined the cause of death to be drowning and that the manner of death was accidental.

Officials said Scott and a co-worker were kayaking on Lake MacBride that day when Scott lost her balance and fell into the water. She was not wearing a life jacket.

The co-worker threw her a life jacket, but she was unable to reach it. The co-worker then made two attempts to maneuver the kayak around to save Scott, but was unsuccessful as Scott disappeared under the water.

The co-worker called 911 and stayed on the phone until law enforcement arrived.

Two fishermen in the area assisted in the search for Scott after hearing shouts for help.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Solon Fire Department, Mount Vernon Fire Department, North Liberty Fire Department and Swisher Fire Department all assisted in the rescue operation.

The search was suspended later that evening due to darkness. The body was discovered at 12:10 p.m. on June 8.

Officials said the body was in 14 feet of water in close proximity to where she fell from the kayak.

Detectives conducted interviews and collected evidence including cell phones belonging to Scott and the co-worker, but did not find any evidence of criminal wrongdoing by the co-worker or anyone else.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Unemployment rate in Iowa declines to 6.0 percent last month

Updated: moments ago
Iowa Workforce Development is reporting Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined in August to 6.0 percent.

News

Childcare agency adjusting program to provide online learning assistance for families

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Taylor Holt
Online learning in the Iowa City community school district will continue at least through the beginning of October. To better help families navigate through this time, a childcare agency in Iowa City has transformed their program.

Iowa

Investigation continues into discovery of burned body in rural Jasper County

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials in Jasper County continue to investigate following the September 16 discovery of a burned body.

Iowa

Gordmans to close all its eastern Iowa locations

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gordmans will soon close all of its locations in eastern Iowa and the surrounding areas.

Latest News

News

Gordmans to close all its eastern Iowa locations

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gordman's will soon close all of its locations in eastern Iowa and the surrounding areas.

News

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden to campaign in Minnesota

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are expected to campaign in Minnesota.

Iowa

Former intern may soon lead Iowa City Police Department

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dustin Liston once served as an intern for the Iowa City Police Department. Now, he may soon lead it.

News

FDA Commissioner discusses challenges of approving a COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 2 hours ago
KCRG-TV9 spoke to FDA Commissioner Doctor Stephen Hahn about the challenges of approving a vaccine.

News

Ankeny Community Schools see rising number of people in quarantine

Updated: 2 hours ago
In central Iowa, Ankeny Community Schools say the number of people in quarantine is rising.

Iowa

Des Moines may seek to be college hoops ‘bubble’ site

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The structure of how college basketball will be played during the coronavirus pandemic is unclear, but leaders in Des Moines may push for the city to serve as a “bubble” site if that option is chosen.