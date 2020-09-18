Investigation into Makeda Scott drowning at Lake MacBride finds death accidental

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials released the final findings in the investigation into the June 7 drowning death of Makeda Scott at Lake MacBride, saying they agree with autopsy findings.

The autopsy determined the cause of death to be drowning and that the manner of death was accidental.

Officials said Scott and a co-worker were kayaking on Lake MacBride that day when Scott lost her balance and fell into the water. She was not wearing a life jacket.

The co-worker threw her a life jacket, but she was unable to reach it. The co-worker then made two attempts to maneuver the kayak around to save Scott, but was unsuccessful as Scott disappeared under the water.

The co-worker called 911 and stayed on the phone until law enforcement arrived.

Two fishermen in the area assisted in the search for Scott after hearing shouts for help.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Solon Fire Department, Mount Vernon Fire Department, North Liberty Fire Department and Swisher Fire Department all assisted in the rescue operation.

The search was suspended later that evening due to darkness. The body was discovered at 12:10 p.m. on June 8.

Officials said the body was in 14 feet of water in close proximity to where she fell from the kayak.

Detectives conducted interviews and collected evidence including cell phones belonging to Scott and the co-worker, but did not find any evidence of criminal wrongdoing by the co-worker or anyone else.

