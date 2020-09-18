Independence cancels homecoming game due to Coronavirus cases

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Covid-19 cases at Independence High School led the school to cancel its homecoming football game Friday night.

The Independence school district is reporting 53 students and 11 staff members are currently isolating or quarantining. Seven middle or high school students have tested positive with some of those being involved in sports. Independence was supposed to play Crestwood, out of Cresco, Friday night. But the school leaders said it couldn’t put either team in a situation where the virus could spread.

“It’s safety first. There are situations where you kind of have to go with your gut feeling, even though we’d all like to see the kids out playing on a Friday night or marching in band at halftime. We got a look out for the safety of the kids first,” Russell Reiter, Independence School District Superintendent, said.

The football team hopes to be back on its home football field to play Waukon next Friday.

