Advertisement

Independence cancels homecoming game due to Coronavirus cases

A rise in coronavirus cases caused Independence to say 'no' to the homecoming game this year against Crestwood.
A rise in coronavirus cases caused Independence to say 'no' to the homecoming game this year against Crestwood.
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Covid-19 cases at Independence High School led the school to cancel its homecoming football game Friday night.

The Independence school district is reporting 53 students and 11 staff members are currently isolating or quarantining. Seven middle or high school students have tested positive with some of those being involved in sports. Independence was supposed to play Crestwood, out of Cresco, Friday night. But the school leaders said it couldn’t put either team in a situation where the virus could spread.

“It’s safety first. There are situations where you kind of have to go with your gut feeling, even though we’d all like to see the kids out playing on a Friday night or marching in band at halftime. We got a look out for the safety of the kids first,” Russell Reiter, Independence School District Superintendent, said.

The football team hopes to be back on its home football field to play Waukon next Friday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marion police officers honored for saving girl’s life

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Cedar Rapids girl will have the chance to dance again, after a tree fell on her during derecho clean-up.

News

Housing issues following August 10th derecho

Updated: 3 hours ago
Housing issues following August 10th derecho

News

Benton Community School District loses two students in vehicular crashes in four days

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
The Benton Community School District has lost two students in four days.

News

2 Benton Community School District students killed in vehicle accidents in four days

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

Local

First Responders save Cedar Rapids girl’s life

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Nicole Agee
A Cedar Rapids girl will have the chance to dance again, after a tree fell on her during derecho clean-up.

News

Hattie's Heroes give her second chance

Updated: 7 hours ago
A Cedar Rapids girl has the chance to dance again thanks to heroes who saved her life.

News

Iowa man who nearly died due to COVID-19 meets plasma donor who saved his life

Updated: 7 hours ago
The first Iowan to receive convalescent plasma as treatment for COVID-19 got to meet the person he says saved his life.

News

Bars and restaurants fear cold winter, Coronavirus could hurt sales

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
Bars and restaurants fear cold winter, Coronavirus could hurt sales

News

Restaurants worried about people scared to eat indoors because of Coronavirus

Updated: 9 hours ago

Local

16-year-old Benton Community student identified as victim in school bus crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Iowa State Patrol identified a 16-year-old Benton Community student as the victim in a fatal crash Wednesday involving a school bus.