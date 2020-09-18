Advertisement

Hear from outgoing US ambassador to China on US-China relationship

Speaking to CNN's David Culver in Beijing, China, the outgoing US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad denounced Beijing's initial handling of coronavirus, saying that "what could have been contained in Wuhan ended up becoming a worldwide pandemic.
Speaking to CNN's David Culver in Beijing, China, the outgoing US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad denounced Beijing's initial handling of coronavirus, saying that "what could have been contained in Wuhan ended up becoming a worldwide pandemic.(CNN)
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Speaking to CNN’s David Culver in Beijing, China, the outgoing US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad denounced Beijing’s initial handling of coronavirus, saying that, “what could have been contained in Wuhan ended up becoming a worldwide pandemic.”

“There’s been more telephone contact between President Trump and President Xi than any other American president with a Chinese leader,” Branstad said. “Initially, I think, President Trump believed the Chinese, when they said what they said about the virus, and then he and the rest of the world have found out that what they said was not true. And misinformation and cover-ups occurred, and the result was we are faced with a worldwide pandemic. And it’s really, I think, the communist system of China, and their unwillingness to admit wrongdoing that caused this whole thing to happen and that’s the tragedy of it."

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Des Moines may seek to be college hoops ‘bubble’ site

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The structure of how college basketball will be played during the coronavirus pandemic is unclear, but leaders in Des Moines may push for the city to serve as a “bubble” site if that option is chosen.

Local

FEC asks Greenfield campaign for more information, campaign says donations were mislabeled

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Ethan Stein
The regulatory agency sent her campaign a Request for More Information letter about donations over the federal limit, which is the same issue Greenfield’s campaign has used to attack her opponent Republican Senator Joni Ernst.

Local

State Hygenic Lab, IDPH doesn’t have the testing capacity for new federal guidelines

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Ethan Stein
A federal agency is directing the state of Iowa to test staff members in long term facilities routinely, but a letter from the Iowa Department of Health and the State Hygenic Lab said it can’t provide the testing services needed to comply with the new guidance.

News

State Hygenic Lab, IDPH doesn’t have the testing capacity for new federal guidelines

Updated: 42 minutes ago
A federal agency is directing the state of Iowa to test staff members in long term facilities routinely, but a letter from the Iowa Department of Health and the State Hygenic Lab said it can’t provide the testing services needed to comply with the new guidance.

News

State Hygienic Lab can’t provide routine COVID-19 testing for long-term care facilities

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The State Hygienic Lab informed long-term care facilities it can't provide and process routine testing for staff at the capacity the federal government now requires.

Latest News

Local

Housing issues following August 10th derecho

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Housing issues following August 10th derecho

Iowa

Dubuque business helps feed those struggling due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Convivium Urban Farmstead has created a program to give out free casseroles to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa

Pandemic prompts Salvation Army to kick off Christmas campaign in September

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
The Salvation Army is kicking off its Rescue Christmas campaign in September hoping to attract people into helping out earlier.

Iowa

Independence cancels homecoming game due to coronavirus cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
Covid-19 cases at Independence High School led the school to cancel its homecoming football game Friday night.

News

Marion police officers honored for saving girl’s life

Updated: 7 hours ago
A Cedar Rapids girl will have the chance to dance again, after a tree fell on her during derecho clean-up.