Hear from outgoing US ambassador to China on US-China relationship

(CNN) - Speaking to CNN’s David Culver in Beijing, China, the outgoing US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad denounced Beijing’s initial handling of coronavirus, saying that, “what could have been contained in Wuhan ended up becoming a worldwide pandemic.”

“There’s been more telephone contact between President Trump and President Xi than any other American president with a Chinese leader,” Branstad said. “Initially, I think, President Trump believed the Chinese, when they said what they said about the virus, and then he and the rest of the world have found out that what they said was not true. And misinformation and cover-ups occurred, and the result was we are faced with a worldwide pandemic. And it’s really, I think, the communist system of China, and their unwillingness to admit wrongdoing that caused this whole thing to happen and that’s the tragedy of it."

