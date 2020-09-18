Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation continuing State Public Health Emergency Declaration

Amanda Lynn-Hruby waits at the bar at J&amp;amp;A Tap in North Liberty on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (Marlon Hall/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Today, Governor Reynolds signed a new proclamation continuing the Public Health Disaster Emergency for another 30 days.

The umbrella COVID proclamation that has been in place for months has been extended until 11:59 pm. October 18, 2020.

The proclamation also extends the closure of bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries, and night clubs until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020. They may continue to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption off-premises.

Restaurants in Johnson and Story counties are still permitted to remain open but must stop selling and serving alcoholic beverages after 10:00 p.m.

The proclamation also extends the other public health mitigation measures currently in place for businesses and other establishments until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020, including the requirements for open bars and restaurants to ensure six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking; to ensure all patrons have a seat at a table or bar and consume alcohol or food while seated; and to limit congregating together closer than six feet.

Requirements for social distancing, hygiene, and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission also remain in place for gyms, casinos, salons, theaters, and other establishments.

The proclamation also provides additional regulatory relief to school districts and extends many of the previously issued regulatory relief measures necessary to respond to this public health disaster, including those related to healthcare, professional licensure, educational workforce, and expirations of driver’s licenses. 

