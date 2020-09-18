Gordmans to close all its eastern Iowa locations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gordmans will soon close all of its locations in eastern Iowa and the surrounding areas.

Their website shows their last day will be Sunday, September 27th.

That includes the location near Collins Road in Cedar Rapids.

Other stores in Waterloo, Coralville, two locations in the Quad Cities, as well as Prairie du Chien, will also close that day.

The company’s website shows every store except the location in West Des Moines has the same closing date.

Gordmans declared bankruptcy in 2017, but kept some stores open.

Their parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May.

