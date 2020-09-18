Fundraiser being held to replace trees destroyed in derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A non-profit group in Cedar Rapids is working to replace some of the tree canopy lost in the August 10th derecho.

The organization Families Helping Families is holding a fundraiser- selling trees through a program they’re calling ‘fostering shade’.

Families Helping Families offers programs and services to children in the foster care system.

An Iowa tree farmer made a deal with the organization to sell the trees.

“They’re coming from a tree farmer in Dubuque, who basically is giving us wholesale prices so we can turn around and sell them at a discounted price to homeowners so they can replace those trees and support children in foster care at the same time,” said Melissa Carlson with Families Helping Families.

Organizers will be selling 9 kinds of maples and oaks.

