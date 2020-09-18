Advertisement

Former intern may soon lead Iowa City Police Department

An Iowa City Police car. Photographed on Saturday, June 22, 2013. (Kaitlyn Bernauer/Gazette-KCRG9) <br /><br /><br /><br /><br />
An Iowa City Police car. Photographed on Saturday, June 22, 2013. (Kaitlyn Bernauer/Gazette-KCRG9)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Dustin Liston once served as an intern for the Iowa City Police Department. Now, he may soon lead it.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Iowa City Manager Geoff Fruin is recommending Liston, currently a lieutenant with the El Paso Police Department in Texas, to take the top job in Iowa City.

Whoever is selected will lead the department through a period of change.

The Iowa City Council, in the wake of racial injustice protests, has vowed to restructure the department.

Liston is originally from Eldora. He was among 18 applicants for the chief’s job following the retirement of former Chief Jody Matherly in February.

