Advertisement

Finkenauer introduces bill providing tax relief for Iowans impacted by derecho

Rep. Abby Finkenauer (Courtesy: House.gov)
Rep. Abby Finkenauer (Courtesy: House.gov)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (KCRG) -– Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer introduced the Disaster RELIEF Act on Friday to provide tax relief to Iowans impacted by August’s derecho.

The bill would provide direct tax relief for Iowa families and provide a tax credit to Iowa businesses to help retain employees following the disaster.

“The derecho devastated communities across eastern Iowa, and our ongoing recovery will continue for months,” Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer said. “As we assess our losses and rebuild, tax relief for Iowans who saw damage and additional incentives for businesses getting back on their feet will help speed recovery in our neighborhoods and on our Main Streets.”

The Disaster RELIEF Act would create special tax rules for certain disaster-related personal property losses and an employee retention credit for employers affected by qualified disasters. The congresswoman’s aim is to ease the burden on Iowans and save jobs and small businesses in Iowa.

Under current law, personal casualty losses must exceed 10% of a taxpayer’s adjusted gross income to qualify as a tax deduction. This bill would eliminate that requirement, as well as the requirement that taxpayers must itemize deductions in order to access this tax relief. The bill would also provide a tax credit for a portion of wages paid by a disaster-affected employer to an employee from a core disaster area. The credit would apply to wages paid without regard to whether services associated with those wages were performed.

The measures contained in the Disaster RELIEF Act would be available to families and businesses in communities where a major disaster has been declared at any time since December 28, 2019 — including those affected by the August 10 derecho in eastern Iowa.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues around the country in passing this very important legislation to help our families and our small businesses through an incredibly hard and stressful time,” Finkenauer said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Suspects arrested in fatal shooting incident

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
An ongoing investigation by the Cedar Rapids Police Department into the murder of Malik Sheets that occurred on Thursday, June 18 has resulted in the arrest of two suspects.

Local

Disaster Recovery Center in Cedar Rapids to close

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Linn County will close on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. However, Help is still available for derecho survivors.

News

Some parents in Iowa City find a unique way to get their kids in the classroom

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Phil Reed
Some parents in Iowa City find a unique way to get their kids in the classroom

Local

Victims identified in Iowa City suspicious death

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The victims of a suspicious death investigation that began on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, have been identified.

Iowa

Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation continuing State Public Health Emergency Declaration

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The umbrella COVID proclamation that has been in place for months has been extended until 11:59 pm. October 18, 2020.

Latest News

Local

Cedar Rapids man who unlawfully possessed handgun during violent melee sentenced to federal prison

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A Cedar Rapids man who was involved in a melee at a friend’s house, and later found with guns and knives, was sentenced today to two years in prison.

Local

Tipton High School activities for Friday canceled

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Tipton Community School district has canceled or postponed all Tipton High School activities scheduled for Friday.

Local

Iowa City Schools to move to hybrid learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Citing dropping COVID-19 positivity rates in Johnson county, The Iowa City School District has announced they will transition into a hybrid learning model beginning Monday, September 28, 2020.

Local

Cedar Falls to offer paid options for long-term parking beginning in October

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Cedar Falls will begin offering paid parking options this fall to allow for more efficient and flexible long term parking in the city.

Local

RoughRiders suspend play for 2020-21 season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The RoughRiders announced today that they will suspend play for USHL 2020-21 season due to the substantial damage at the ImOn Ice Arena during the August derecho.