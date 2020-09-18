Disaster Recovery Center in Cedar Rapids to close

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Linn County will close on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. However, help for survivors of the August derecho is just a phone call, a mouse click or a tap on the FEMA app away.

Survivors do not have to visit a DRC to register or submit documents to FEMA. Applicants may register online, via the FEMA Mobile App for smartphones or by calling 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT, seven days a week.

Those who want to go to the DRC can do so before 6 p.m. on September 26 but going to the parking lot between Cedar Rapids Kernels Stadium and Kingston Stadium at 950 Rockford Rd. SW in Cedar Rapids, IA. Visitors are asked to enter the parking lot from the corner of Veterans Memorial Drive and Kurt Warner Way. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed Sundays.

Documents also may be submitted in any of the following ways:

Mail to FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program, National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055.

Fax to 800-827-8112.

Submit them via a FEMA online account. To set up an online account, visit DisasterAssistance.gov , click on “Check Status” and follow the directions.

Survivors in Benton, Boone, Cedar, Jasper, Linn, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story and Tama counties have until October 19 to register for disaster assistance.

