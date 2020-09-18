Advertisement

Disaster Recovery Center in Cedar Rapids to close

The first on-site FEMA Disaster Recovery Center since the August 10th derecho opened in Linn County on Wednesday.
The first on-site FEMA Disaster Recovery Center since the August 10th derecho opened in Linn County on Wednesday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Linn County will close on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.  However, help for survivors of the August derecho is just a phone call, a mouse click or a tap on the FEMA app away.

Survivors do not have to visit a DRC to register or submit documents to FEMA. Applicants may register online, via the FEMA Mobile App for smartphones or by calling 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT, seven days a week.

Those who want to go to the DRC can do so before 6 p.m. on September 26 but going to the parking lot between Cedar Rapids Kernels Stadium and Kingston Stadium at 950 Rockford Rd. SW in Cedar Rapids, IA. Visitors are asked to enter the parking lot from the corner of Veterans Memorial Drive and Kurt Warner Way. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed Sundays.

Documents also may be submitted in any of the following ways:

  • Mail to FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program, National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055.
  • Fax to 800-827-8112.
  • Submit them via a FEMA online account. To set up an online account, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, click on “Check Status” and follow the directions.

Survivors in Benton, Boone, Cedar, Jasper, Linn, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story and Tama counties have until October 19 to register for disaster assistance.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Suspects arrested in fatal shooting incident

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
An ongoing investigation by the Cedar Rapids Police Department into the murder of Malik Sheets that occurred on Thursday, June 18 has resulted in the arrest of two suspects.

News

Some parents in Iowa City find a unique way to get their kids in the classroom

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Phil Reed
Some parents in Iowa City find a unique way to get their kids in the classroom

Local

Victims identified in Iowa City suspicious death

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The victims of a suspicious death investigation that began on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, have been identified.

Iowa

Gov. Reynolds signs new proclamation continuing State Public Health Emergency Declaration

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The umbrella COVID proclamation that has been in place for months has been extended until 11:59 pm. October 18, 2020.

Latest News

Local

Cedar Rapids man who unlawfully possessed handgun during violent melee sentenced to federal prison

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A Cedar Rapids man who was involved in a melee at a friend’s house, and later found with guns and knives, was sentenced today to two years in prison.

Local

Finkenauer introduces bill providing tax relief for Iowans impacted by derecho

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer introduced the Disaster RELIEF Act on Friday to provide tax relief to Iowans impacted by August’s derecho.

Local

Tipton High School activities for Friday canceled

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Tipton Community School district has canceled or postponed all Tipton High School activities scheduled for Friday.

Local

Iowa City Schools to move to hybrid learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Citing dropping COVID-19 positivity rates in Johnson county, The Iowa City School District has announced they will transition into a hybrid learning model beginning Monday, September 28, 2020.

Local

Cedar Falls to offer paid options for long-term parking beginning in October

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Cedar Falls will begin offering paid parking options this fall to allow for more efficient and flexible long term parking in the city.

Local

RoughRiders suspend play for 2020-21 season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The RoughRiders announced today that they will suspend play for USHL 2020-21 season due to the substantial damage at the ImOn Ice Arena during the August derecho.