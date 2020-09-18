Advertisement

Cracker Barrel adds beer, mimosas to more locations

In this Monday, Dec. 20, 2010 photo, patrons leave a Cracker Barrel restaurant and store in South Portland, Maine. It is the northernmost outlet for the southern-style, down-home cooking restaurant chain.
In this Monday, Dec. 20, 2010 photo, patrons leave a Cracker Barrel restaurant and store in South Portland, Maine. It is the northernmost outlet for the southern-style, down-home cooking restaurant chain.(AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The old Southern charm of Cracker Barrel dining rooms is about to get an upgrade. The decor is staying the same, but the chain is introducing booze to its menu.

Cracker Barrel experimented with offering beer and wine before the pandemic started, then used it to help draw people back into its dining rooms when some of them re-opened.

Now, the restaurant is expanding that program and says it should be in 600 stores within a year.

Since Cracker Barrel is a popular brunch spot, its most popular adult beverage is the mimosa, which the chain sells in both orange and strawberry flavors.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

