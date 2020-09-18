Cedar Rapids woman faces traffic charges after overturning her van on Williams Boulevard

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman faces traffic charges after officials said she overturned her van in the intersection of Dean Road and Williams Boulevard Thursday night.

First responders responded to a call about the crash at 10:38 p.m.

Officials said Tina Blackford, 46, of Cedar Rapids was traveling south on Williams Boulevard in her van when it went straight over the center of the roundabout and overturned.

Blackford was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Officials said they are still investigating whether Blackford was intoxicated at the time of the crash. She will face some traffic charges.

