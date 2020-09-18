Cedar Rapids police arrest man after brief pursuit Thursday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a man after he led them on a brief pursuit on Thursday night.

It happened at 10:34 p.m. when police tried to pull over 25-year-old David Marshon Rhymes for not having a license plate near the intersection of Williams Boulevard and 8th Avenue SW.

Rhymes refused to stop leading police eastbound on Williams Boulevard to 1st Avenue to 3rd Avenue SW, reaching speeds of more than 25 mph over the posted speed limit.

The pursuit ended when Rhymes crashed, striking four parked vehicles, near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 10th Street SW.

Officers arrested Rhymes, who was found to be intoxicated.

No injuries were reported.

