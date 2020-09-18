Advertisement

Cedar Rapids man who unlawfully possessed handgun during violent melee sentenced to federal prison

file photo
file photo(WCAX)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man who was involved in a melee at a friend’s house, and later found with guns and knives, was sentenced today to two years in prison.

Andrew Monroe, 28, from Cedar Rapids, received the prison term after a guilty plea to possession of a firearm as a drug user. 

On August 29, 2020, police responded to a call to a home in Marion. The police discovered that there had been a violent melee at the house. The melee ultimately resulted in the hospitalization of multiple individuals with life-threatening stab wounds. Monroe admitted to being present and police found him with a pistol while under the influence of marijuana.

Monroe was sentenced to 24 months' imprisonment and fined $100. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.         

Monroe is set to surrender to the United States Marshal on October 13, 2020 and will be held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

This case was a part of Project Safe Neighborhoods and also part of Project Guardian.

