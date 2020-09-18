Cedar Falls to offer paid options for long-term parking beginning in October

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls will begin offering paid parking options this fall to allow for more efficient and flexible long term parking in the city.

Paid parking will be available in the Downtown district and the College Hill areas of Cedar Falls beginning October 1, 2020.

In addition to the paid lots, free parking will continue to be available in both areas. This includes free 15 minute, 2 hour, 3 hour, and 24 hour options in the Downtown district. The public may also use the Viking Pump lot for parking after business hours at no charge.

The College Hill area offers free 15 minute, 1 hour, and 2 hour parking.

The new paid parking system will be available in five public parking lots in the Downtown district and two public lots in the College Hill area. Rates are $0.50 per hour during parking enforcement times. College Hill enforcement times are 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Monday – Friday, and Downtown enforcement times are 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday – Saturday.

Signage in the areas has been updated to reflect current parking options.

The new paid parking system for the lots will feature smart parking payment options. Users can pay for parking time at the pay station or download the free mobile app. The mobile app also allows users to pay to extend their parking hours from their phones.

This update comes following a parking survey that was conducted in 2019. It included public workshops and a community online survey to help identify the areas for improvement. Following the studies, recommendations were made from the parking consultants, WGI, which the Cedar Falls city council approved for both areas last year.

