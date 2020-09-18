Advertisement

Another chilly night & a nice weekend to get outside

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect partly cloudy skies through the rest of the evening. Partly cloudy skies continue overnight with temperatures falling into the low to mid-40s. That could make it a bit chilly out the door, so you may need a light jacket. Highs stay below average tomorrow in the upper 60s with filtered sunshine at times due to wildfire smoke. We still are not seeing any air quality issues from the smoke because it is sitting so far up in the atmosphere. Highs rebound back into the low 70s by Sunday. Breezy conditions are possible on Sunday as well, otherwise continuing to stay dry. At this point, we aren’t tracking any rain, but temperatures will be in the low 80s as we officially start the fall season next Tuesday.

