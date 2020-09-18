Advertisement

American Airlines to temporarily suspend service to Dubuque Regional Airport

American Airlines is removing service to 15 markets as a result of low demand during the coronavirus pandemic.
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - American Airlines is temporarily suspending service to Dubuque, among other cities, starting October 7.

This comes as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act is set to expire on September 30.

However, the airline said it would be retaining a station at the Dubuque Regional Airport. The airline said it plans to continue to evaluate its network cities until demand returns.

“The airline and travel industries are losing money at unprecedented rates,” Dubuque Regional Airport Director Todd Dalsing said. “Airlines are still in a response phase to COVID-19 and not yet in a recovery phase. DBQ Airport Commission and Staff, will be working with our air service consultant and FlyDBQ Partners (Dubuque Chamber of Commerce, City of Dubuque, Dubuque County, Travel Dubuque, and Greater Dubuque Development Corporation), to monitor passenger traffic trends and work with air carriers for the return of air service to Dubuque.”

Click here to see the full list of suspensions.

For more information, go to flydbq.com.

