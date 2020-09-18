A few more clouds today, nice weekend still on track

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet weather continues all across the area today. Temperatures are still on track to only reach the mid-60s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds likely. Plan on wonderful weekend weather with lows in the 40s and highs into the 60s tomorrow, warming to the 70s by Sunday. This mild and nice stretch of weather should go all of next week as highs climb to around 80 by Tuesday, then stay there for a while. This blocked weather pattern will keep us dry as well. Enjoy your weekend!

