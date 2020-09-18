Advertisement

Alabama reports 2nd death from Hurricane Sally

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — A second death from Hurricane Sally was reported Friday in Alabama, where the storm sloshed ashore Wednesday, brining wind and flooding rain.

Baldwin County coroner Dr. Brian Pierce said the death in the Foley area and was of someone who was involved in storm cleanup. He gave no other details on the death.

Another person in the county died Wednesday morning as the hurricane was blowing through in an apparent drowning.

And in Florida, authorities were looking for a missing kayaker who was feared dead, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said. The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for the man who went out on the day of the storm, he said.

“We’ve been telling everyone how fortunate we are about not having any deaths. We may have our first hurricane-related death as a result of it,” the sheriff said.

Meanwhile Friday, Tropical Storm Wilfred formed in the eastern Atlantic, using the last of the traditional names for tropical systems in a record setting Atlantic hurricane season.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds Friday morning were near 40 mph (65 kph). Slight strengthening was possible during the day but weakening should start over the weekend, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Wilfred was centered about 630 miles (1,015 kilometers) west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and was moving west-northwest near 17 mph (28 kph).

The storm comes amid a very active hurricane season in the Atlantic and “Wilfred” is the last name on the Hurricane Center’s list of storm names for the season.

“Get out the Greek alphabet,” the National Hurricane Center tweeted. After using up traditional storm names, meteorologists will now use Alpha, Beta and other Greek letters for future storms.

The only time they had done this before was in the deadly 2005 hurricane season, during which Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans. It is still peak Atlantic hurricane season for a few more weeks and forecasters are watching at least three other systems for signs of development, including one that is a tropical depression in the western Gulf of Mexico.

The prior record for the earliest 21st named storm was Wilma on October 8, 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Cedar Rapids woman faces traffic charges after overturning her van on Williams Boulevard

Updated: 10 minutes ago
A Cedar Rapids woman faces traffic charges after officials said she overturned her van in the intersection of Dean Road and Williams Boulevard Thursday night.

Iowa

Iowa City teacher on leave for ‘pretend you are a slave’ assignment

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A high school teacher in Iowa has been placed on leave for assigning students to “pretend you are a black slave.”

Iowa

American Airlines to temporarily suspend service to Dubuque Regional Airport

Updated: 33 minutes ago
American Airlines is temporarily suspending service to Dubuque, among other cities, starting October 7.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus efforts may slow flu

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
The threat of flu season may be lowered this year because of all the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a new report. But, officials are urging people not to become complacent.

Latest News

National

Canada extends U.S. border restrictions to Oct. 21

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Americans who are returning to the U.S. and Canadians who are returning to Canada are also exempted from the border closure.

National Politics

US bans WeChat, TikTok from app stores citing security risk

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By TALI ARBEL and MATT OTT
The U.S. Commerce Department said Friday it will ban Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat from U.S. app stores on Sunday and will saddle the apps with technical restrictions that could seriously limit their functionality in the U.S.

National

Drug shows promise in 1st largely minority COVID-19 study

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Switzerland-based Roche reported the results for tocilizumab, sold now as Actemra and RoActemra for treating rheumatoid arthritis and some other diseases.

Iowa

1,259 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths reported in Iowa Friday

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 1,259 more COVID-19 cases and 10 more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Cedar Rapids police arrest man after brief pursuit Thursday night

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Police arrested a man after he led them on a brief pursuit on Thursday night.

Coronavirus

Working parents juggle work, remote learning

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
About 25 million American parents are juggling work and remote learning for their kids.