1,259 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths reported in Iowa Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 1,259 more COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on September 18, the state’s data is showing a total of 78,227 COVID-19 cases and 1,258 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 6,437 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 726,065 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 281 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 55 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 91 are in the ICU and 39 are on ventilators.

