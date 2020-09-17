Vandal damages cameras at Iowa City School

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for help identifying a vandal who damaged cameras at an Iowa City Elementary School.

Police say employees at Lemme Elementary School discovered its security cameras had been covered in spray paint on September 10th. The damage made them “inoperable”. Police did not say if the vandal caused any other damage or crimes at the site.

Police released a picture of the suspect wearing a scarf partially covering his face. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact police at 319-356-5275. Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

