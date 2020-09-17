Advertisement

August US home building slides 5.1% after months of gains

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. housing construction fell a surprising 5.1% in August after three months of strong gains when home builders ramped up projects following a pandemic-induced shutdown in March and April.

New homes were started at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 1.42 million last month after a 17.9% surge in July, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

Applications for building permits, which is a good barometer of future activity, dipped a slight 0.9% in August to a seasonally adjusted 1.47 million but that decline followed solid gains in the previous three months including a 17.9% rise in July.

While the drop-off in new homes was greater than economists had expected, construction remains 51.6% above an April low and economists said they expected home building to remain one of the bright spots in an economy still struggling with the coronavirus.

“Strong demand and a soaring level of home builder confidence will continue to support housing starts in the second half of 2020, though lingering coronavirus uncertainty and the economy’s slower pace of recovery may limit the upside,” said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

This week a survey gauging builder sentiment found strong optimism. The survey by the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo showed that builder confidence reached to an all-time high in September, even in the face of rising costs for building materials.

Construction starts in the bigger single-family sector showed further strength in August, rising by 4.1% but this gain was offset by a sharp 25.4% drop in construction starts in the more volatile apartment sector.

Declines in overall construction activity were led by the Northeast, where home construction fell 33.1%. There was also a decline of 17.7% in the South, traditionally a strong region.

Strength in August came from solid gains of 28.4% in the Midwest and 19.5% in the West.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa man who nearly died due to COVID-19 meets plasma donor who saved his life

Updated: 6 hours ago
The first Iowan to receive convalescent plasma as treatment for COVID-19 got to meet the person he says saved his life.

National Politics

First volume of Barack Obama’s memoir coming Nov. 17

Updated: moments ago
|
By HILLEL ITALIE
The memoir is called “A Promised Land” and will cover his swift and historic rise to the White House and his first term in office.

National Politics

Trump store in Tenn. to become early voting location

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The building owner says his lease is up Oct. 13. According to the Bradley County Election Commission, they will set up shop the very next day, on Oct. 14.

National

Infection rates soar in college towns as students return

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dozens of infections have been blamed on off-campus parties, prompting university officials to admonish students.

Iowa

918 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths reported in Iowa Thursday

Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 918 more COVID-19 cases and 14 more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Latest News

National

Navalny team alleges Novichok found in hotel water bottle

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Members of his team accused the Kremlin of involvement in the poisoning, charges that Russian officials have vehemently denied.

National

Chuck E. Cheese wants to destroy 7 billion prize tickets

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Chuck E. Cheese has asked a bankruptcy court judge for permission to buy and destroy 7 billion prize tickets.

National Politics

Trump store to become early voting site in Tenn.

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
Some voters in Tennessee are concerned about a voting location that is currently being used to sell Trump merchandise.

National Politics

Feds explored possibly charging Portland officials in unrest

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
The Justice Department explored whether it could pursue either criminal or civil rights charges against city officials in Portland, Oregon after clashes erupted there night after night between law enforcement and demonstrators, a department spokesperson said Thursday.

National

Man of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ fame denied bail in terrorism case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
If convicted, he faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. It is not clear when his trial will begin.

Iowa

Iowa Supreme Court lets rulings on absentee requests stand

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Iowa Supreme Court is refusing to review lower court decisions that invalidated tens of thousands of voters' absentee ballot requests at the urging of President Trump’s reelection campaign.