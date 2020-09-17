Advertisement

Univ. of Northern Iowa Athletics launches UNI Fight Initiative as department faces revenue shortfall

The campanile on the University of Northern Iowa campus on August 26, 2019. (Mary Green/KCRG)
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa Athletics Department launched on Wednesday the public phase of its UNI Fight Initiative, a special fund to help offset the loss of revenue caused by the pandemic.

The department said it is facing a revenue shortfall of more than $2.5 million, and it expects that number to rise due to schedule changes, seat limitations and the cost of other state and locally mandated protocols and policies.

The university said its athletics department staff and coaches have already taken pay reductions and suspended incentive bonuses for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Additionally, several positions have been left vacant, and the department put a spending freeze in place.

The first phase of the UNI Fight Initiative brought in more than $300,000.

“The response so far has been heartening,” Director of Athletics David Harris said. “So many people have stepped up in a big way to get us started on very solid footing. I am thankful for everyone that has given. We have a long way to go to meet our goals and I know that Panther Nation will respond.”

For more information, click here. To support the initiative, click here, or call 319-273-2471.

