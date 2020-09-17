Unemployment claims in Iowa continue decrease for third straight week

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development is reporting a total of 4,962 initial unemployment claims were filed between September 6 and September 12.

Of those claims, 4,462 were by those who work and live in Iowa, while 500 were by those who work in Iowa but live in another state.

Continuing weekly unemployment claims decreased last week by 5,300 from the previous reporting period, for a total of 65,653.

There was a total of $18,386,679.39 in unemployment benefits payments last week.

The industries with the most unemployment claims were construction (1,174), manufacturing (890), self-employed/independent contractors, etc. (531), healthcare and social assistance (415), and accommodation and food services (332).

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits payments totaled $2,787,600 last week. These were retroactive payments because the program ended on July 25.

A total of $1,600,401,343 in FPUC benefits have been paid since April 4.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits totaled $3,557,772 last week.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits totaled $5,239,683.30, making a total of $66,836,556.49 in PEUC benefits paid since May 27.

State Extended Benefits payments totaled $1,008,215.61 last week, making a total of $6,503,493.01 in Extended Benefits paid since July 21.

Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) benefits totaled $38,117,700 last week.

For more information on this week’s data, click here.

