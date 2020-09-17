Advertisement

Unemployment claims in Iowa continue decrease for third straight week

Floridians eligible for unemployment benefits on August 1st should soon see up to $900 in their accounts.
Floridians eligible for unemployment benefits on August 1st should soon see up to $900 in their accounts.(AP)
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development is reporting a total of 4,962 initial unemployment claims were filed between September 6 and September 12.

Of those claims, 4,462 were by those who work and live in Iowa, while 500 were by those who work in Iowa but live in another state.

Continuing weekly unemployment claims decreased last week by 5,300 from the previous reporting period, for a total of 65,653.

There was a total of $18,386,679.39 in unemployment benefits payments last week.

The industries with the most unemployment claims were construction (1,174), manufacturing (890), self-employed/independent contractors, etc. (531), healthcare and social assistance (415), and accommodation and food services (332).

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits payments totaled $2,787,600 last week. These were retroactive payments because the program ended on July 25.

A total of $1,600,401,343 in FPUC benefits have been paid since April 4.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits totaled $3,557,772 last week.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits totaled $5,239,683.30, making a total of $66,836,556.49 in PEUC benefits paid since May 27.

State Extended Benefits payments totaled $1,008,215.61 last week, making a total of $6,503,493.01 in Extended Benefits paid since July 21.

Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) benefits totaled $38,117,700 last week.

For more information on this week’s data, click here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa man who nearly died due to COVID-19 meets plasma donor who saved his life

Updated: 6 hours ago
The first Iowan to receive convalescent plasma as treatment for COVID-19 got to meet the person he says saved his life.

Iowa

918 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths reported in Iowa Thursday

Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 918 more COVID-19 cases and 14 more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Iowa Supreme Court lets rulings on absentee requests stand

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Iowa Supreme Court is refusing to review lower court decisions that invalidated tens of thousands of voters' absentee ballot requests at the urging of President Trump’s reelection campaign.

Iowa

Iowa will not revisit sports cuts despite return of football

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Iowa says the Big Ten’s decision to have a fall football season will not impact its decision to eliminate four sports programs.

Iowa

Blank Park Zoo holds race for mayor fundraiser

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Blank Park Zoo is having fun with its election-themed fundraiser to support the zoo and its efforts to protect and save animals.

Latest News

Iowa

Man dies after shooting at Des Moines apartment complex

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Des Moines police say a man has died after being shot at an apartment complex.

Iowa

Cedar Rapids man arrested for stabbing incident

Updated: 3 hours ago
Cedar Rapids Police say they arrested a man for a stabbing on the city’s southwest side.

News

Cedar Rapids man arrested for stabbing incident

Updated: 3 hours ago
Cedar Rapids Police say they arrested a man for a stabbing on the city's southwest side.

News

Gov. Reynolds defends using COVID-19 funds to pay staff

Updated: 3 hours ago
Governor Reynolds is defending using nearly $450,000 dollars in coronavirus relief money to pay her staff, including her chief of staff and spokesperson.

Iowa

Iowa man who nearly died due to COVID-19 meets the plasma donor who saved his life

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Grimes man who nearly died from COVID-19 recently got to meet the plasma donor who saved his life.